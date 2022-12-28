The first games were finally announced via a Tweet Playstation included in the service Plus of the 2023. The year starts with a bang, and if it’s true that good morning starts in the morning, the users Playstation are preparing to have a truly incredible year.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2023 are: ➕ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

➕ Fallout 76

➕ Axiom Verge 2 Full details: https://t.co/lOZ5M3yj0R pic.twitter.com/N0febIYr3m — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 28, 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available in its versions Playstation 5 and Old Gen. This is great news for those who, enticed by the announcement of the sequel’s release date Star Wars Jedi: Survivormade public during the The Game Awards 2022they intend to better prepare for its arrival by catching up or simply replaying this incredible title.

Fallout 76 disappointed, and not a little, fans of the saga developed by Bethesda, due to some mechanics poorly digested by the community. Over time, then, the developers have been able to correct the shot and improve Fallout 76giving it a new life, and making it a truly must-have title, especially now that it’s included in PlayStation Plus.

Axiom Verge 2 is an indie metroidvania developed by Thomas Happ Games and published on 21 August 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC, and then later on PlayStation 5 during 2022.

It’s shaping up to be a truly incredible month for subscribers to PlayStation Plusand we’re really curious to see how Sony will be able to wow their community in the 2023.