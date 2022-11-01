We have arrived at the first of November 2022, which in addition to being a holiday is also the first Tuesday of the month, so you know what happens: free games for PS5 and PS4 of the PlayStation Plus from November 2022 they will be made available on the same day to all subscribers to Sony’s service, who will be able to redeem them and add them to their digital collection.

The three free games for subscribers were announced and presented in an extensive manner already last week, but we also remember here what it is.

This month’s free games for PS Plus members Essential, Extra and Premium I am:

Nioh 2 – PS5 and PS4

Heavenly Bodies – PS5 and PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – PS4

Probably the most interesting title of this release is Nioh 2, however, the one available for both PS4 and PS5. This is the sequel to the excellent action RPG by Team Ninja, which represents a bit of the interpretation of the study of the soulslike sub-genre, also characterized by a setting inspired by Japanese history and mythology.

Compared to the first chapter, Nioh 2 takes up the basic characteristics of the original but modifies some aspects as regards the more technical elements of the gameplay: the combat has become more agile and dynamic but still challenging, as well as presenting a significant increase in contents that make it a substantial enrichment.

Heavenly Bodies is a particular puzzle game with a rather ingenious and original mechanics: in the role of an astronaut, we have to solve problems inside some space stations, having to deal with the constant absence of gravity. This feature greatly affects the game, as it modifies the character’s movements.

The Heavenly Bodies puzzles are therefore based on the absence of gravity, which forces you to drag the character around with a particular control especially of the arms, all playable in single or in local cooperative.

In the end, LEGO Harry Potter Collection is a collection that includes all the games of the JK Rowling franchise in LEGO version from Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros., namely LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7. Progressively narrating the various events narrated in books and films but with the usual ironic cut of LEGO games, or in a parody style, the titles in question offer a mixed gameplay between action and adventure, with the need to lead hands, use magic but also solve puzzles by disassembling and building elements with the various bricks.