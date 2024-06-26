Let’s discover the new PS Plus games for July

The new free PS5 and PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers will be available to download starting the first Tuesday of next month, then from 4th July. If you haven’t done so yet, you still have a few days to redeem the titles offered by the service in June. Let’s take an overview of the upcoming news.

One of the protagonists of Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 doesn’t need much introduction. This is the third chapter of Gearbox’s famous looter shooter series. The game was released in 2019 and a specific upgrade was subsequently created to exploit the potential of the PS5. In the title we take on the role of a Vault Hunter chosen from the various characters available, each equipped with unique characteristics, powers and abilities, and we will travel between various planets with guns blazing to face hordes of enemies and a sect called “The children of the Vault “. If you want to know more here is our review of Borderlands 3.

Let’s continue with NHL 24, which is the latest iteration of EA Sports’ ice hockey-based sports series. As explained in our review, although it does not represent the evolution that fans of the series expected, it is an excellent title for those who appreciate this sport and is well balanced in the relationship between fun and simulation, with many modes to tackle and further refinements in terms of gameplay and graphics.

Among Us astronauts

Last, but certainly not least, Among Us is a multiplayer game where players must work together to repair a spaceship and get to safety. The problem is that one of them is actually an impostor, an alien assassin who aims to exterminate the crew without being discovered. After a quiet start, the game has become a real social phenomenon, also thanks to the popularity it achieved on Twitch. Here is our review.

What do you think of the new games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers in July? Are you satisfied or were you hoping for something different? Let us know in the comments below.