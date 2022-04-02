The game SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is available for redemption and download completely free as part of the PlayStation Plus membership four days in advance.

Originally announced for the launch of the service next Tuesday, April 5, 2022Sony has decided to allow users to redeem the title early in the UK and Europe. This means that you can already play the title starting now, provided of course you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

On PlayStation 5, the title is not displayed under the icon PlaySatation Plusthen to redeem it you have to search for the title directly on the PS Store. Here, on the game page, you should see the “Add to library” option.

The other two titles that will be made available for free with the PlayStation Plus subscription are Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5 and PS4) e Slay the Spire (PS4).

In addition to the arrival of free games obtainable thanks to the Plus, in the last few hours Sony has revealed how PlayStation’s subscription service will evolve. The new PS Plus won’t be a real answer to Xbox’s Game Pass, but a real service revolution.

With the new PlayStation Plus, the Now service will cease to exist and will be integrated into higher subscription levels. Games comand Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 And Returnal they will be included from day one of the service. In addition, it has been confirmed that users currently active on the PlayStation Now they will automatically upgrade to the Premium version at no additional costwith the launch that should materialize a June 2022.

In addition to the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers, for markets where Sony streaming is not available will allow you to access the Deluxe service. You can find more information on the news regarding the PlayStation service in this article.