In fact, with very few exceptions, Sony presents the new “free” PS Plus Essential titles via its official channels on the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the following month. Consequently, we suggest you mark the date on your calendar February 28, 2024 at 5.30 pm Italian time .

We are in the final stages of February, so Sony will soon present the new games PS4 and PS5 that the monthly games will be made available PlayStation Plus Essential March 2024 for all subscribers to the service. As usual, even in the absence of official timing, it is not difficult to predict exact date and time of the announcement by the Japanese company.

When will the March 2024 PlayStation Plus Essential games be available?

Likewise, it is easy to predict when the new PlayStation Plus monthly games will actually be made available to subscribers, given that this always happens on the Tuesday following the announcement. As a result, you will be able to redeem and add the new selection to your collection starting the morning of March 5, 2025.

For the moment, next month's line-up is shrouded in mystery, so to know precisely which games will be offered we will have to wait for the official presentation. From time to time, some or all of the new PS Plus titles are revealed early by the infallible leaker billbil-kun. Obviously, we will update you on our pages if there is any news on the matter.

In the meantime, we remind you that you have a few days to redeem the PlayStation Plus Essential games of February 2024, which also include the soap-based multiplayer shooter Foamstars.