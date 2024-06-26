Once again PlayStation Plus justifies its price as it has already announced the games will be given to subscribers of the most basic membership of this service during July 2024.

Among the games that PlayStation Plus will have in the month of July are Borderlands 3 for PS4 and PS5then NHL 24 for PS4 and PS5 and, to close with a flourish, we will also have the nice addition of a very suspicious game… That’s right, Among Us.

It is worth noting that nothing more for the pure Borderlands 3, subscribers to this service should already feel fulfilled. Sure, it’s been out for a few years now, but that doesn’t mean it’s lost its value.

Now, if we add to that that the movie is coming, surely many players will be encouraged to enjoy one of the best installments of the original work, which is the one that lives in video games.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this time we will have a bit of sports with ice hockey and Among Us has just received more content with which its fans will be very happy.

What do you think of the options that come to PlayStation Plus during July 2024?

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is announced and will be day 1 of PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus Essential: what is the price of the most basic version of this service?

If you already wanted to subscribe to PlayStation Plus, We tell you that Essential is one of the most basic and functional options. They give you 3 games a month, some discounts, and several titles receive additional free DLC for those who subscribe.

Now, PlayStation Plus Essential is priced at $6.99 on the PlayStation Store. After three months we have to pay 16.99 USD. The year is on sale and is priced at $54.99.

It’s worth noting that with this subscription you already have access to the cloud, which helps save your games. Give this service a try if you want to try some games that you may have missed at the time.

Are you going to subscribe? Follow the conversation through Discord and don’t miss our news at Google news.