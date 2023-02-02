In Sony’s new quarter-end financial results for Q3 of fiscal 2022, we see that PlayStation Plus suffered a further decline in subscribersnever however, revenues have increased compared to previous periods.

As Sony documents reported, PlayStation Plus subscribers in the third quarter of the fiscal year were 46.4 milliondown from 48 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 which remains, to date, the absolute record historically reached by the Sony PlayStation subscription service.

There is a slight recovery compared to the directly preceding quarter, but in principle the decrease is practically visible from the introduction of the new subscription system to three tiers with Plus Essential, Extra and Premium.

However, revenues still increased to the record 122.2 billion yen in this quarter.

PS Plus subscriber/revenue chart, published on ResetEra

This apparently paradoxical situation is essentially due to two factors: one is the strong depreciation of the yen, which basically affected all the numbers of the Japanese company, but the other is an increase in ARPU, or Average Revenue Per User”, which are the average revenue per user.

From this point the strength of Sony’s new strategy with the three-tier PlayStation Plus could emerge, because even in the face of not exactly substantial (or even negative, as we are seeing now) growth, the average revenues per user seem to be higher . Obviously everything will have to be put into a broader perspective and over a longer period of time, but it is still an interesting fact.

Speaking of PlayStation Plus, we recall the free games for PS4 and PS5 of February 2023 announced just yesterday by Sony for subscribers to the Essential service.