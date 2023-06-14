During our recent interview with Nick McGuire, vice president of services at Sony Interactive Entertainment, we discovered that the stream of the PS5 games is coming soon for subscribers to Playstation Plus Premiumin the next period.

As reported by McGuire in our interview on the future of PlayStation Plus, the feature would be currently in the process of testing and should therefore be released to the public in the coming months as an exclusive feature of PlayStation Plus Premium, therefore the maximum tier of Sony’s subscription services.

To our specific request about whether PS5 games are playable via PC in the cloud, McGuire answered no: apparently, this game streaming system for PS5 titles will be usable only on PS5 itself, apparently.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will therefore be able to use PS5 games in cloud streaming both for the time trials of the titles offered in trial on PlayStation Plus, and for the digital games that belong to the bookshelf owned by the users themselves, as well as for the games that are part of the PlayStation Plus catalog.

The contours of this initiative are not yet very clear, but one might think that the streaming extended to PS5 games and currently usable only on PS5 itself is perhaps a move in preparation for the use of these titles on PlayStation Qthe “portable console” designed by Sony precisely for cloud gaming, but this is only a guess at the moment.

In the meantime, the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games of June 2023 have been announced just in these minutes.