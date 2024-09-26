The most fossil gamers of all must be happy with this news, because Dino Crisis will soon return to the new consoles within the PlayStation Plus classics catalog, so those kids will be able to relive this excellent game once again.

Rumors that this would happen one day had been going on for more than 2 years, as the illustrations of Dino Crisis started showing up on PlayStation Network, so fans were very excited and impatient to see this epic comeback.

The bad news is that for the moment neither Dino Crisisneither Legacy of Kain have a release date in the PlayStation Plus classics catalog, so we will have to wait at least a few days for this information to reach us, which of course we will bring you on TierraGamer, so follow us and share our website with your friends and acquaintances.

Source: PlayStation

Something that surprised the creator of Dino CrisisShinji Mikami; is that so many people want more games from the series, since it’s been more than 20 years since a title of these terrifying dinosaurs was released. Of course, nothing is confirmed, but who knows, maybe we’ll see a revival of the series soon and fans will be even happier.

“The genius of dinosaurs and the things you can do with them has really been demonstrated in Monster Hunter in recent years.“ Shinji Mikami recently expressed.

Finally, if you’re excited to play next Dino Crisiswe remind you that to access the catalog of classics you must at least have PlayStation Plus Deluxe, since with other subscription plans you will not have access to this old title.

We also recommend: Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 and 2 will finally have their well-deserved remasters for PlayStation

PlayStation Plus: What does it contain and what are the prices?

PlayStation Plus offers three types of plans: Essential, Extra and Deluxe; whose prices are as follows:

Essential (1 month): $140 MXN

Essential (3 months): $330 MXN

Essential (1 year): $1,080 MXN

Extra (1 month): $200 MXN

Extra (3 months): $550 MXN

Extra (1 year): $1,850 MXN

Deluxe (1 month): $230 MXN

Deluxe (3 months): $630 MXN

Deluxe (1 year): $2,100 MXN

Each of these plans can only be used on PlayStation consoles, as there is no compatibility with PC as there are with other services.

PlayStation Plus Essentials lets you get monthly games, access to online multiplayer, exclusive Play Plus discounts, branded digital content, cloud storage, and Share Play.

In addition, PlayStation Plus Extra It offers you the same as Essentials but with more benefits, such as access to the games catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics, a service that will give us some of the company’s most famous video games.

Finally, PlayStation Plus Deluxe brings what we saw in Extra and Essentials but with a new catalog full of classic video games from the company, free trials of games that we can play exclusively and a huge list of Sony Pictures movies that are available to watch.

Tell us, what do you think about this epic comeback? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.