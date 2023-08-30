It seems that Sony is working on one new emulator for the PS2 games which should ensure that more Black Monolith classics arrive within the catalogue Playstation Plus Premium.

This information was disseminated by Mystic, a content creator with over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube who enjoys a good reputation, which should guarantee a minimum of credibility to this source, although we suggest immediately to take everything with a grain of salt.

According to Mystic, the current emulator that Sony is using on PS5 and PS4 would be quite complicated to manage, which would explain why so many PS2-era games loudly requested by the community are still absent from the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog , which makes retrogaming one of the main points of its offer.

Well according to what the youtuber learned, Sony would have a new emulator in the pipeline which should make it much easier to bring the games of the old console to PS5 and PS4 and consequently in the future we could see more classics enter the service.