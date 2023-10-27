Sony is back on price increases Of PlayStation Plustrying to somehow justify them. As you will remember, the growth was recorded in 12-month subscriptions of all levels and left many with a bitter taste, considering that you can spend up to 35% more.

Eric Lampelthe senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained the reasons for the increases in an interview with Barron’s: “We want to make PlayStation Plus great. With last year’s relaunch and the introduction of tiered system, many consumers have recognized that there is great value in PlayStation 5.

Like practically everything in this world, we have had to look at our prices and modify them to adapt them to the conditions of the market.

I’m happy to say that unlike many other subscription services, we haven’t touched PlayStation Plus prices in 85% of the world for many years. So this is the first time we’ve done this.”