Sony just announced the games of PlayStation Plus for September 2024, and although it may seem like a bit of a slow month, in reality there is something for everyone, whether you like magic (from the movies), hot air or, failing that, a bit of horror.

It was already known, but in case you weren’t aware, Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will be one of the games available for PlayStation Plus in September 2024. If you are one of those who wanted to have a new game of this sport from the “Magical World”, then this is an option for you.

Then we have MLB The Show 24 which comes out in time for the Major League Baseball shutdown just as the Fall Classic is about to begin. It’s a great way to get in the mood for the final days of the Major League Baseball season.

Last but not least, Little Nightmares 2 will also be part of the September 2024 lineup of games and will surely give you more than one scare. This is an underrated title that you wouldn’t mind giving a chance to.

Keep an eye out for these games that will be available to subscribers of PlayStation Plus starting September 3rd.

PlayStation Plus Price for the most basic subscription that gives you 3 games per month

For those who don’t want to complicate their lives and are just looking to play online and get a few free games a month and have a PS4 or PS5, PlayStation Plus Essential is the ideal option, priced as follows:

1 month: 6.99 USD + taxes

3 months: 16.99 USD + taxes

12 months: $54.99 + tax

Paying for PlayStation Plus Essential will give you access to the aforementioned games, as well as online multiplayer and several exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. You can also use the Share Play features, cloud storage and exclusive content.

What do you think of this month's options? Are you excited?