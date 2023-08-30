As expected, Sony has officially announced the PS5 and PS4 games included in all tiers of the PlayStation Plus membership for September 2023.

Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)

Generation Zero (PS4) The games will no longer be available starting September 5, 2023. So remember that you still have a few days to download the August 2023 games.

Saints Row Saints Row is an open world action Saints Row is an open-world action game in which the player takes on the role of the boss of the Saints, a gang of criminals who want to take control of the illicit activities of the city of Santo Ileso. Can you defeat the Panteros, the Idols and Marshall? How far will you go in your mission? Will you use the character editor properly? To find out, all you have to do is play it, also because it's free if you have the Plus subscription. Maybe not before reading our review.

Black Desert Traveler Edition Black Desert is a very impactful MMORPG Black Desert Traveler Edition is an open world MMORPG developed by Pearl Abyss, with the studio’s proprietary engine. Featuring spectacular graphics, realistic and detailed environments, it offers tons of in-game activities, allowing the player to farm, trade, raise horses, fish, and of course, fight. The combat system is the heart of the game: quick, fast and spectacular. To find out more, read our review of Black Desert.