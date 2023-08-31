













According to him, this price adjustment will allow them to continue providing high-quality games to the different PlayStation Plus subscribers in addition to other additional benefits to the subscription.

PS Plus Essential 12 months – 79.99 USD

PS Plus Extra 12 months – 134.99 USD

PS Plus Premium 12 months – 159.99 USD

Sony says that prices for 12-month subscriptions will remain at a discount when compared to paying for 1 month or 3 months over a 12-month period.

Those who already have an annual subscription will not be affected until they renew and that happens on or after November 6. However, any membership changes you make after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades, or purchasing additional time, will update your plan to reflect the new prices.

What games are coming to PlayStation Plus in September 2023?

Well, while you decide to adjust or not your subscription to PlayStation Plus because of the fact that the annual price is going to change, we tell you that the games that will come to the Essential service are already confirmed and they are the following:

saints row: PS4 and PS5

Black Desert – Traveler Edition: PS4

Generation Zero –PS4

These three titles are the ones that users of PS Plus Essential They will be able to claim from September 2023, they just have to go to the PS Store and purchase them.

On the other hand, we remind you that you have until September 4 to claim the August 2023 games that are PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death’s Door.

