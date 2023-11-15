













PlayStation Plus reveals the games coming to its deluxe and extra catalog in November | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Among the new features of PlayStation Plus, perhaps the most striking are Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and Dead Island: Riptide. Of course, these titles will not be the only ones, so here we leave you the entire list of games that arrive in the catalog. Others may catch your attention.

Teardown

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs Maxi Boost On

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Superliminal

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi

Alternate Jake Hunter: The Awakening of Golden Jazz

We recommend you: PlayStation announces its Christmas offers and the new products that arrive this season

So there you have eight games that you can add to your collection if you have PlayStation Plus. Remember that you must be subscribed to the Deluxe or Extra levels to enjoy them. Just search for them, download them and they will be ready to play.

What classics are coming to PlayStation Plus Deluxe?

One difference that PlayStation Plus Deluxe has is that it includes a catalog of classics from the history of consoles. This month five titles will arrive that will surely make many feel nostalgic. Here we leave you the small list with the classic Deluxe games.

Great day

Jet Motorcycle

Up

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Parappa the Rapper 2

Source: PlayStation

There is no doubt that Deluxe subscribers will have plenty of games to enjoy this month. Likewise, to enjoy these titles you just have to search for them and download them, assuming you already have the Deluxe subscription. Which one will they play first?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)