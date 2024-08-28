Sony has revealed the line-up of the Monthly games for PS4 and PS5 of the PlayStation Plus Of September which all Essential, Extra and Premium tier subscribers will be able to redeem at no additional cost. Let’s find out what they are right away:

When will the new PlayStation Plus additions be available?

Next month’s new PlayStation Plus games will be available to download starting in the morning (after the PlayStation Store update at 10am – 11am) on the first Tuesday of next month, which is September 3rd. Let’s take a look at the new additions.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a sports title based on Quidditch, the broomstick-based sport beloved by wizards in the Harry Potter universe. We can customize our virtual avatar or take on the role of famous characters including Harry Potter, the Weasley twins or Sebastian Sallow, and take to the field to conquer the Quidditch World Cup in career mode or face other players in multiplayer matches.

Moving on to a more “realistic” sportsman, MLB The Show 24 is the latest chapter in the sports series from Sony’s Sand Diego Studio focused on baseball. As every year, the developers have introduced a series of new features and further refined animations, artificial intelligence and dynamics to create an experience as authentic as possible. In addition to multiplayer, players can try their hand at Road to the Show mode in the shoes of a young baseball prospect, while in Diamond Dynasty we can assemble and lead a dream team into the game by choosing from the best current and past stars of the MLB. If you want to know more, here is our review.

Little Nightmares 2 is a horror adventure made by Tarsier Studios that follows the adventures of Mono, a young boy trapped in a distorted world, who we will have to guide in nightmarish settings, such as creepy forests and sinister schools, populated by terrifying characters. If we have piqued your curiosity and you want to know more, here is our review of Little Nightmares 2.

What do you think of September’s PlayStation Plus games? Are you satisfied or were you hoping for something different? Let us know in the comments below.