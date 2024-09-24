The three games will be available to download for PlayStation Plus members at various levels starting October 1 and will be available until November 4.

This is the PS4 and PS5 title list which will be available to all PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers:

Somewhat surprisingly, but not too much so, Sony has brought forward the announcement of the PlayStation Plus “Free” Games Essential for the month of October tonight, during the State of Play, with a move that had already been hypothesized in recent days and actually came to fruition.

An Overview of October’s PlayStation Plus Essential Games

So let’s take a quick first look at the three titles in question, starting with WWE 2K24or the official simulation linked to the famous American wrestling federation.

PS Plus Essential Games for October 2024

Developed in the traditional way by Visual Concepts for 2K Sports, the game is a fighting game that follows the rules of WWE wrestling, with the names and likenesses of the official wrestlers.

In WWE 2K24 we can take part in clashes within different game modes, including career and obviously multiplayer, but what is particularly interesting, especially for enthusiasts, is the cornucopia of historical and almost “documentary” content present within this chapter, which allows you to relive great moments from the past of WrestleMania and the unforgettable matches of the federation.

Dead Space needs little introduction: it is the remake of the eponymous science fiction survival horror game by Visceral Studio, the beginning of the legendary nightmarish trilogy about the story of engineer Isaac Clarke.

Built by Motive Studio, the new Dead Space is a truly stellar remake, which manages to remain perfectly faithful to the spirit and atmosphere of the original but applying technological advancements everywhere, staging essentially the same, fantastic original game but with a completely new and up-to-date graphic system. Definitely the ideal game to prepare for Halloween.

In the end, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! It’s something really special, that really deserves to be tried.

The Girls Protagonists of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

On the surface it seems like a visual novel with a sentimental theme, with the protagonist who finds himself struggling with a literature club inside a classic Japanese school, but as the story progresses, increasingly strange and increasingly disturbing twists are discovered.

Without wanting to reveal spoilers or ruin the surprise, just know, if you don’t know it already, that despite its cheerful and romantic aspect, even Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! can be a perfect title for Halloween, and this can help to understand that the appearance can definitely be deceiving, in this case.

In the meantime, we also remind you of the PlayStation Plus games for September, which can still be redeemed until the 30th of the month.