Subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe have access to a large catalog of games that change every month. Now that we are already in September, some of the titles that we can enjoy have just been revealed. Among them The Plucky Squire and Secret Agent Clank.

Unfortunately, not all games are available to all subscribers. As you may remember, PlayStation Plus Deluxe adds the catalog of classics in exchange for your subscription. However The Plucky Esquire Yes, it reaches both levels and will also be a day one release. Here we leave you a complete list of the games.

PS Plus Extra receives the following games in September:

The Plucky Esquire (PS5)

Under The Waves (PS4 and PS5)

Night in the Woods (PS4 and PS5)

Chernobylite (PS4 and PS5)

Wild Card Football (PS4 and PS5)

Space Engineers (PS4 and PS5)

Road 96 (PS4 and PS5)

Ben 10 (PS4)

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

Source: Insomniac Games

We recommend: PS5 Pro promises to improve the resolution of more than 8 thousand PS4 games

PS Plus Deluxe subscribers receive the above plus:

Pistol Whip (PS VR2)

Secret Agent Clank (PS4 and PS5)

Sky Gunner (PS4 and PS5)

Mister Mosquito (PS4 and PS5)

Do any of these PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catch your eye? It is worth noting that all of them will be added to their respective catalogues on September 17th.. Don’t stop playing them because we never know when they might leave the service.

How can you play these PlayStation Plus titles?

As we mentioned, these games are part of a catalog of titles available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers. So the first thing you need to do is have an active subscription to any of these levels. The Deluxe will be the one that gives you the complete package with its catalog of classic games.

If you already have this service, then all you have to do is go to their catalogs, find the one you are interested in, download it and play it. Obviously, these games are not yours and if for some reason you decide to cancel your subscription then you will lose access to any that you have downloaded from the catalog. Are you already a user of this service?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.