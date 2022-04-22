Finally here we are: the new service – or rather the new version – of PlayStation Plus has a release date. Although the subscription will arrive first in Asia and America, Italy is also among the first waves, positioning itself in the fourth segment. The service will arrive in Italy on June 22, according to the press release released on the Playstation Blog.

The official dates concern Asia, the first continent to receive the new PlayStation Plus, followed by Japan (about a week later), America (in mid-June) and finally Italy and all ofEurope on June 22. The dates are provisional: except for problems, they will be respected, but an advance or a postponement cannot be excluded. Here below are the exact dates of the four bands.

Asia (excluding Japan) – May 23, 2022

Japan – June 1, 2022

America – June 13, 2022

Europe – June 22, 2022

Here is what the Official press release: “In addition, we are expanding our cloud streaming access to the following countries, covering a total of 30 markets. The following markets will also offer the Premium level of PlayStation Plus at launch: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia “.

Here below you can find the 3 floors (plus the fourth for countries without streaming services) which will be available from 22 June in Italy.