The publication of the free titles of the PlayStation Plus this November 2022 it is certainly not a secret, after they were leaked a few days ago. We can therefore guarantee you that there has been no change to the line-up by Sony and we will find NiOh 2the fun Heavenly Bodies and as icing on the cake LEGO Harry Potter Collection.

Below we leave you the list with the platforms:

NiOh 2 – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Heavenly Bodies – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – PlayStation 4

These three video games will be available for download to all subscribers of the service PlayStation Plus Premium, Essential and Extra, starting today November 1st. We remind you that since last spring Sony has launched the new subscription service, upsetting the cards a bit, even if the basic package has remained more or less as we already knew it.

Before saying goodbye and leaving you to download these excellent titles, we remind you that Sony is concluding another collaboration with the well-known game designer Hideo Kojima, since a photo of him has been published with Jim Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Rumors about a possible sequel to Death Stranding 2 they become more and more insistent, but as always Kojima will be able to ride the wave of enthusiasm very well, making us sweat every single information about the new project.