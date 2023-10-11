Two months after PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers began receiving invites to a PlayStation 5 cloud streaming beta, Sony has announced the feature will be getting its full launch on on 23rd October in Europe and 30th October in the US.

Cloud streaming has been included with PlayStation Plus Premium membership since Sony’s revised subscription service launched last year. However, it was previously restricted to streaming PS4 Game Catalog titles and PS3 and PS2 games from the Classics Catalogue.

Starting this month, though, Premium subscribers can play PlayStation 5 Game Catalog titles, PlayStation 5 Game Trials, and digital PlayStation 5 titles they’ve purchased (including associated DLC and in-game purchases) via cloud streaming on their PS5.

PS5 cloud streaming with PlayStation Plus Premium.

4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p resolutions are supported at up to 60fps, with SDR or HDR output available too – and Sony notes streaming will support all PS5 audio capabilities, including 5.1, 7.1, and Tempest 3D Audiotech. It’ll also be possible to capture screenshots and record up to three minutes of video while streaming.

While PS5 cloud streaming arrives globally this month, Sony has announced a staggered roll-out, calling the process a “large undertaking for our teams.” As such, it’s “targeting” a 17th October launch in Japan, 23rd October in Europe, and a 30th October launch in the US.

PS5 cloud streaming will be available in the same countries PlayStation Plus Premium’s streaming functionality is already accessible: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

“We hope players will enjoy this new PS5 streaming feature that will be automatically added to their PlayStation Plus Premium membership,” Sony concludes. “We’ll continue to focus on evolving the features and benefits for PlayStation Plus, so there’s more to look forward to.”