Although they are distributed in different categories, all of them will be available from September 19, 2023 along with other attractive proposals from other companies.

While 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir are in PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium in the case of Dragon’s Crown Pro It’s in the Classics section.

What else is worth it other than these Atlus games on this Sony service? NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… from Square Enix the same thing is obvious Sid Meier’s Civilization VI by Firaxis Games. If you are fans of the series Star Ocean They will be quite happy.

On PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium is available Star Ocean The Divine Force and Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessnesswhile in Classics there are three other games in the series.

We refer to Star Ocean First Departure R, Star Ocean: Till the End of Time and Star Ocean: The Last Hope.

On the side of independent video games Call of the Sea, Cloudpunk and This War of Mine: Final Cut It is the highlight on this occasion.

The list of new additions to this PlayStation service and the consoles where they can be played can be found below:

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PS4)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PS4)

Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS4, PS5)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS4, PS5)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4)

Unpacking (PS4, PS5)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS4, PS5)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5)

cloudpunk (PS4, PS5)

Against: Rogue Corps (PS4)

Tails Noir (PS4, PS5)

Call of the Sea (PS4, PS5)

west of dead (PS4)

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Premium Classics

Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS4)

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster (PS4)

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)

