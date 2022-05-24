Sony PlayStation has confirmed that PlayStation 3 games and all those that take advantage of streaming they will not have included DLCs in the PlayStation Plus Premium as well. Exactly: it will not be possible to play the downloadable content of the titles available only via streaming.

Since the arrival of PlayStation Now, many fans have expected to be able to recover the titles in the catalog in their entirety. Unfortunately this was not the case, and this will not be the case with the PlayStation Plus Premium either, since not even this time it will be possible to stream the various DLCs. In fact, it is something that will only be possible to do for games that are available for download, such as brings back Videogames Chronicles.

As for PlayStation 3, at the moment it is these those confirmed in the incoming service:

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Crash Commando

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Demon’s Souls

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

echochrome

FEAR

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

ICO

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

Lost Planet 2

Loco Roco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

Rain

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

A lot of these titles have gods downloadable content that will not be accessible. For example, the first on the list has a number of DLCs, one of which also includes crossover with the Street Fighter fighting game.

But perhaps the biggest absent will be that of Resistance 3, the Brutality Pack in fact it does not only include new skins for the characters. But there is also a whole new game mode (Survival mode) and seven music tracks. While for how long it’s about MotorStorm Apocalypse and RCthere are packs that include tracks and new cars, but none of them will be accessible.

In short, it seems that even this time PlayStation players will be disappointed by this new PlayStation Plus Premium, since a really important feature will be missing for those who want to enjoy a video game in its entirety.