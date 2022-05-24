Sony PlayStation has confirmed that PlayStation 3 games and all those that take advantage of streaming they will not have included DLCs in the PlayStation Plus Premium as well. Exactly: it will not be possible to play the downloadable content of the titles available only via streaming.
Since the arrival of PlayStation Now, many fans have expected to be able to recover the titles in the catalog in their entirety. Unfortunately this was not the case, and this will not be the case with the PlayStation Plus Premium either, since not even this time it will be possible to stream the various DLCs. In fact, it is something that will only be possible to do for games that are available for download, such as brings back Videogames Chronicles.
As for PlayStation 3, at the moment it is these those confirmed in the incoming service:
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Crash Commando
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Demon’s Souls
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- echochrome
- FEAR
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- ICO
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- Lost Planet 2
- Loco Roco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Puppeteer
- Rain
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
A lot of these titles have gods downloadable content that will not be accessible. For example, the first on the list has a number of DLCs, one of which also includes crossover with the Street Fighter fighting game.
But perhaps the biggest absent will be that of Resistance 3, the Brutality Pack in fact it does not only include new skins for the characters. But there is also a whole new game mode (Survival mode) and seven music tracks. While for how long it’s about MotorStorm Apocalypse and RCthere are packs that include tracks and new cars, but none of them will be accessible.
In short, it seems that even this time PlayStation players will be disappointed by this new PlayStation Plus Premium, since a really important feature will be missing for those who want to enjoy a video game in its entirety.
Videogames Chronicle
