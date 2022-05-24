The launch of the new PS Plus at levels of PlayStation it started and with it we are learning new details about how exactly everything will work. Confirmation that trophy support for older games is a case-by-case situation that has been left to individual developers, and also the prices of classic games that will be available individually via the PS Store. As for users who will play them via PlayStation Extra or Premium, they will even be able to enjoy them offline, but there is a problem.

The games that are part of the Premium and Extra catalogs that have been downloaded can actually be played offline. However, players will need to log into PS Plus at least once a week to confirm they are still a subscriber.

“When you play a game downloaded from the game catalog in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium / Deluxe plans, you will need to connect to PSN every seven days to validate your PlayStation Plus membership“explains Sony.

PlayStation Plus is now available in Asia, while in Europe the service will arrive in June.

Source: Push Square