An old classic particularly loved by the public, Star Wars Battlefront 2got its own official page on the PlayStation Store, where the game appears in version PSP and on emulation, which almost certainly places it within the catalog of classics by Playstation Plus Premiumalthough the page is now not active.

There is still no release date, therefore it is presumable that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog with the next update of this, which should take place in the second half of December 2022, at least according to the standard modus operandi by Sony.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 for PSP, a screenshot

This is the 2005 game in the PSP version, with the various modifications envisaged for the classics that can be used on PS4 and PS5 through the subscription service.

This means that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will also feature an increase in resolution to be viewed on modern and large displays, some adaptations to the interface, the possibility of rewind, quick save and video filters of various types.

For the rest, the game is the classic one: it is a third-person action shooter particularly focused on multiplayer battles, which allows you to fight in 13 different settings taken from the Star Wars universe and with the presence of various characters iconic of the film series.

Among the features there is the possibility to fight as a Jedi, using the Force and the lightsaber, take part in battles aboard ships taken from the classic universe of the series and also go through three challenges exclusive to this version, which see us play a Rebel Raider, Imperial Enforcer, or Rogue Assassin.

We await information on the news to the Premium catalog, while we recall that the free PS4 and PS5 games of PlayStation Plus Essential were announced yesterday.