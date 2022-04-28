Some classic games coming from PS1 and PSP are starting to emerge in the PSN backend, suggesting possible games to be included in the catalog of PlayStation Plus Premiumaccording to what some users of the ResetEra forum found.

In particular, it is about Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2 and Mr Driller.

Tekken 2, group image of the characters

The three games have obtained a new registration in the PSN catalog, with an internal identification code and also artwork to indicate a new present in the catalog following an update applied to Sony’s online platform.

These are quite historic titles, which need very little introduction: Tekken 2 is the second installment of the fighting game series by Bandai Namco, originally released in 1995 on PS1, Ridge Racers 2 (known in Europe as Ridge Racer 2) is a racing game released in 2006 on PSP and Mr Driller is a puzzle by Namco released in 1999 also on PS1.

This could be the beginning of the appearance of the classic games that could be included in the catalog downloadable from subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium, which as we’ve seen should also have a huge assortment of classic games as an added bonus.

We await developments on the matter, in the meantime we have seen the launch date of the new PlayStation Plus Premium and also the fact that Sony, at the moment, seems to be blocking the possibility of accumulating months of PlayStation Now via prepaid cards to avoid a conversion to low cost Plus Premium subscription.