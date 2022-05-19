The idea is spreading that at least some classic games from PlayStation Plus Premiumi.e. titles released from PS1 to PS3, may receive updates to support the i system trophiesaccording to reports from Sony Bend.

It all starts from the tweet below: the official account of Sony Bend, the tea responsible for Days Gone but also Siphon Filterwould have practically revealed that the latter would be in the process of receiving an update capable of applying the trophy system.

The thing seems official, but we do not know if it is destined to be part of a broader maneuver, therefore a update mass of old games so that they all contain the ability to unlock trophies once they are made available within PlayStation Plus Premium.

In the meantime, we remember the list of games that will be present at launch for PlayStation Plus subscribers, waiting to find out the extent of this update pro trophies for classic games on the old PlayStation.