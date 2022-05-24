There are a whole host of games for PS3 that will enter the range PS Plus Premium when the service will also take hold in Europe, but Sony confirmed that no DLC will be supported for PS3 games or any of the streaming titles.
Sony has confirmed that none of the streaming titles will support DLC. There are some PlayStation 4 titles that can be streamed or downloaded that will continue to have their DLC supported, but instead PS3 games can only be streamed as is with no additional content.
No doubt this will shock some fans because many PS3 games had some wonderful DLCs that really improved the original versions a lot. But Sony has had its say and it seems to be definitive. Things could change in the future when the service is already well established, but it is good not to hope too much.
Here are the PS3 titles that will be featured in the service:
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Crash Commando
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Demon’s Souls
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- echochrome
- FEAR
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- ICO
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- Lost Planet 2
- Loco Roco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Puppeteer
- Rain
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
