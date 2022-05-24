There are a whole host of games for PS3 that will enter the range PS Plus Premium when the service will also take hold in Europe, but Sony confirmed that no DLC will be supported for PS3 games or any of the streaming titles.

Sony has confirmed that none of the streaming titles will support DLC. There are some PlayStation 4 titles that can be streamed or downloaded that will continue to have their DLC supported, but instead PS3 games can only be streamed as is with no additional content.

No doubt this will shock some fans because many PS3 games had some wonderful DLCs that really improved the original versions a lot. But Sony has had its say and it seems to be definitive. Things could change in the future when the service is already well established, but it is good not to hope too much.

Here are the PS3 titles that will be featured in the service:

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Crash Commando

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Demon’s Souls

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

echochrome

FEAR

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

ICO

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

Lost Planet 2

Loco Roco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

Rain

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

