Persona 5 Royal for PS5 it is now part of the games equipped with a limited time trial version available to all subscribers Playstation Plus Premiumwhich is the highest tier of Sony’s subscription service.

As reported by GamingBolt, the final PS5 version of Atlus’ JRPG is now available with a limited-time trial version of 4 hours, a much longer duration than the average. On the other hand we are talking about a rather full-bodied role-playing game with numerous dialogues, which takes time to get going in the initial stages, therefore a longer time trial is certainly welcome.

You can access the trial version from here. If that weren’t enough for you, here’s our review of Persona 5 Royal.

Should the trial version of Persona 5 Royal convince you, you will be happy to know that the PS5 version is currently on sale on PlayStation Store at the promotional price of 41.99 euros until February 16, 2023.

Still on the subject of PlayStation Plus, on Wednesday Sony announced free PS5 and PS4 games for subscribers for the month of February 2023.