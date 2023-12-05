Sony has announced that starting today subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium in the USA and other selected countries they will be able to access a selection of the service’s anime catalogue Crunchyroll without additional costs, with this bonus which in the future will also be extended to other countries, hopefully including Italy.

The initiative was announced on the US PlayStation Blog. According to the details offered, as part of the Sony Pictures Core bonuses for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, it will be possible to access “an additional selection of content from Crunchyroll, which includes episodes from popular series such as Eighty Six, Iruma-kun and To Your Eternity“.

As mentioned at the beginning, this extra is for the moment the exclusive prerogative of users in the USA and a handful of other countries, to be precise Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but Sony states that will arrive in other regions at a later time.