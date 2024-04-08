The catalog of charts of PlayStation Plus Premium could soon welcome the first MediEvil. As reported by PushSquare they are the game's trophies appeared onlinewhich suggest that a version usable with PS4 and PS5 of the original released on PS1 in 1998 could soon arrive.

The list of trophies in question appeared on PSNProfiles and is practically identical to that of MediEvil Remake of 2019 (included in the Extra tier of the PS Plus), both in terms of the objectives to be completed and their description, but differs in the icons used , which seems to suggest a possible classic PS4 and PS5 version of Sir Daniel Fortesque's first adventure.