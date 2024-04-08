The catalog of charts of PlayStation Plus Premium could soon welcome the first MediEvil. As reported by PushSquare they are the game's trophies appeared onlinewhich suggest that a version usable with PS4 and PS5 of the original released on PS1 in 1998 could soon arrive.
The list of trophies in question appeared on PSNProfiles and is practically identical to that of MediEvil Remake of 2019 (included in the Extra tier of the PS Plus), both in terms of the objectives to be completed and their description, but differs in the icons used , which seems to suggest a possible classic PS4 and PS5 version of Sir Daniel Fortesque's first adventure.
Announcement soon?
Furthermore, the trophies have appeared online shortly after Sony's announcement of the new features arriving for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in April, a sign that perhaps this re-edition will be published soon and will be included both within the service and purchasable separately, as already seen previously with other classics, such as The Legend of Dragoon and the Siphon Filter trilogy.
At this point we just have to wait for Sony's official announcement of the PS4 and PS5 games arriving on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April to find out the truth.
