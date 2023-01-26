As reported by PlayStation Game Size, they will be available soon time trial versions Of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition and F1 Manager 2022 for subscribers to Playstation Plus Premium.

Subscribers to the service will be able to try F1 Manager 2022 for three hours and Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition for two hours. After checking, we point out that both demos are already available in the US PlayStation Store, while in our own one at the moment there is only that of the Frontier Developments manager at this address, with Firaxis’ strategic likely to be added in the next few hours. Also As noted in the comments on Twitter, also Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx received a trial version, in this case for two hours.

Two or three hours are not very many, especially when we are talking about full-bodied titles such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns and F1 Manager 2022, but these trial versions allow at least to get an idea of ​​​​the game mechanics and plot (if any) to evaluate a subsequent purchase . If that’s not enough for you, you can always consult our review of Marvel’s Midnight Suns and that of F1 Manager 2022.

Staying on the subject, Sony has unveiled the games coming out of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in the near future.