Sony, through its official channels, has officially revealed the free games that will become part of the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog in August 2022. There is a lot of Japan in the list released today and, in any case, many other titles able to satisfy the most diverse palates.

So much Japan, it was said: several titles of the famous Yakuza series, in fact, will be available starting from August 16. In particular, in the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog we will find Yakuza 0, the title with which every player should approach this saga, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami.

Dead by Daylight also joins the titles available to subscribers of the Sony home service. It is a survival horror developed by Behavior Interactive originally released for PC in 2016. A year later it landed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In 2019 it also landed on Nintendo Switch and, in 2020, it was also released for the new generation consoles.

The other titles are Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Bugsnax. The first is a tactical shooter set in a beautiful open world, while the second is an indie similar, in some ways, to the titles of the more famous Pokémon series. In fact, you will be called to capture several monsters who have given their name to the title itself.

Here is the complete list of games that will enter the catalog starting August 16, 2022: