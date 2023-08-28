Sony would be working on enabling the preload of the games coming in the catalog of PlayStation Plus: to report it is the insider Tidux which however, as we know, does not exactly arise as the most reliable source in the world.

A few hours after the leak of one of the PS Plus games of September 2023, we therefore do not know if this rumor is founded or not, but it must be said that the idea makes total sense and could be applied by the Japanese house in a rather simple way.

After the official announcement of the games reserved for PlayStation Plus subscribers of the Essential, Extra or Premium type, Sony could in fact allow the pre-loading of data so that users can play as soon as the content is unlocked, without waiting.