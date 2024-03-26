While waiting for official communications, it has now been revealed one of the upcoming classic games in the catalog of PlayStation Plus Premium to April 2024based on what emerged from the PlayStation Store database: it is Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2.
As reported by the post on X published by the official account of the Gematsu website, it seems that Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2 – The Hidden Empire both arriving within the catalog of classic Premium games with a release date set for April 16, 2024, therefore evidently within next month's line-up.
Developed by LucasArts and Factor 5, the game in question is a shooter on “rails”, released in 1995 and decidedly spectacular at the time, even if today it can be considered somewhat dated in terms of structure and applied technology.
A cutting edge game, several years ago
Basically, the game has some Pre-rendered 3D sequences and live action footageon which the shooter phases take place: the digitization technique used was quite cutting-edge in the 90s and the Star Wars: Rebel Assault series, at the time, was decidedly spectacular.
As a consequence, the fact of having to deal with pre-calculated scenes made the action somewhat limited and the actual interaction almost absent, but in those years it was probably the closest thing to actually immersing yourself in the Star Wars universe in interactive form.
At this point we are waiting to see what other titles will arrive in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in April 2024, considering that the official announcement will probably only arrive in two or three weeks. In the meantime, PlayStation Plus Essential's “free” games are scheduled for this week.
#PlayStation #games #arriving #April #Premium #classics #revealed
Leave a Reply