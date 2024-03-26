While waiting for official communications, it has now been revealed one of the upcoming classic games in the catalog of PlayStation Plus Premium to April 2024based on what emerged from the PlayStation Store database: it is Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2.

As reported by the post on X published by the official account of the Gematsu website, it seems that Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2 – The Hidden Empire both arriving within the catalog of classic Premium games with a release date set for April 16, 2024, therefore evidently within next month's line-up.

Developed by LucasArts and Factor 5, the game in question is a shooter on “rails”, released in 1995 and decidedly spectacular at the time, even if today it can be considered somewhat dated in terms of structure and applied technology.