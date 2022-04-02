Usually i free PlayStation Plus games becoming available to subscribers to the service starting from the first Tuesday of the month, but one of those of April 2022 is already available now. We are talking about Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated which strangely you can add to your collection at no additional cost a few days in advance.

If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can redeem to this address. This month’s other free PS Plus games, Slay the Spire and Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be available starting from Tuesday, April 5thbarring further surprises or unforeseen events.

SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, is the remastered version for PS4 of the tie-in of the same name released in 2003 based on the animated series of the most famous sea sponge in the world.

Players will be called upon to rescue Bikini Bottom from crazed robots created by the evil Plankton as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and taking advantage of their unique characteristics. Among the novelties of the remastered version, in addition to the improvements to the graphics sector, we also find one two-player multiplayer mode both online and locally and unpublished content absent in the original. If you want to know more, here is our review of SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.