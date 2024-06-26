For those who don’t know, Primogems are a currency needed to obtain new characters and weapons in the game, so this is a bonus that will probably be of interest to many players. This is not the only resource included, here is the full list:

The new games of PlayStation Plus of July will also be accompanied by an exclusive bonus for subscribers, designed specifically for players of Genshin Impact . In fact, we are talking about a bundle redeemable for free by members which includes various useful resources, including 160 Primogemme .

How to redeem the bundle

This package will be available starting July 16tha date which barring surprises should coincide with the launch of update 4.8 of the game, which as per tradition should close the “Fontaine” chapter in view of the launch of a new nation to explore within Genshin Impact.

One of the many playable characters in Genshin Impact

Once you have redeemed the package you will be able to obtain the rewards directly within the game as long as you log in within 365 days. The PlayStation Blog doesn’t offer any details on how to claim the bundle, but we assume you’ll find it directly on the Genshin Impact page from the PS5 dashboard or by doing a quick search via the PlayStation Store.

Also, in case you missed it, we’ve revealed the PS4 and PS5 games included with the PlayStation Plus Essential tier coming in July.