As widely expected, Sony has announced i PS5 and PS4 games which will be given to subscribers PlayStation Plus in the month of October 2023. They can be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers of any level of the service: Essential, Extra or Premium. The games are: The Callisto Protocol (PS4 and PS5)

Farming Simulator 22 (PS4 and PS5)

Weird West (PS4 and PS5) The games will be available starting from October 3, 2023, until November 6, 2023. So remember that you still have a few days to download the September 2023 games.

The Callisto Protocol The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game like Dead Space The Callisto Protocol is a third-person survival horror game, set 300 years in the future on Callisto, one of Jupiter's moons. The player plays as Jacob Lee, an inmate serving his sentence in the Black Iron space prison. However, when the other prisoners begin to transform into bloodthirsty monsters, the situation worsens and our prisoner will have to make his way through the cosmic horrors, fighting in melee or shooting with the weapons he finds around, to reach freedom and find out what is happening. If you want to know more about the game, read our review of The Callisto Protocol.

Farming Simulator 22 Farming Simulator 22 will introduce PlayStation console owners to the beauty of agriculture Farming Simulator 22 is the latest incarnation of the modern farming simulator series. The player’s objective is to achieve success by taking control of a farm, which he will have to manage and expand, selling its products on the market. You can do absolutely everything, from planting potatoes to raising animals, taking advantage of more than 400 officially licensed machines from more than 100 brands, including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many others. If you want to know more about the game, read our review of Farming Simulator 22.