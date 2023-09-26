We are now towards the end of September, which raises the classic question about when the announcement will be made of the new ones PS5 and PS4 games Of PlayStation Plus Essentialin this case regarding those expected in the month of October 2023: well, it will arrive this week.

As always, we must point out that there is no official communication on the timing of the announcement, however Sony’s modus operandi on communications relating to PlayStation Plus is now quite consolidated, which makes us think with some certainty that the announcement of the October 2023 games will happen Wednesday 27 September 2023or tomorrow.

In fact, it is the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the new month, the date on which the change in availability of PlayStation Plus Essential games usually occurs. This means that the October 2023 PS5 and PS4 titles will be available then from Tuesday 3 October 2023.