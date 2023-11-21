The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium has been enriched today with new ones PS5 and PS4 games November 2023, which are now available to all subscribers. In total there are 12 new additions, of which seven for the Extra tier and the remaining five exclusively for the Premium tier. Let’s see the complete list:
PlayStation Plus Extras
- Teardown – PS5 (already available from November 15th)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – PS4
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On – PS4
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – PS4
- Superliminal – PS5 and PS4
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – PS5 and PS4
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi – PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Grandia – PS5 and PS4
- Jet Moto – PS5 and PS4
- Up – PS5 and PS4
- Klona Phantasy Reverie Series – PS5 and PS4
- PaRappa the Rapper 2 – PS4
#PlayStation #November #Extra #Premium #PS5 #PS4 #games