We have reached the first Tuesday of the month, which in Sony tradition means that they are available from today i PS5 and PS4 games Of PlayStation Plusin this case those announced for the month of November 2023, belonging to the basic Essential subscription and therefore also downloadable by all Extra and Premium subscribers. As usual, it will therefore be possible to carry out the download of these games and add them to the digital library, where they will remain playable as long as we continue to renew the PlayStation Plus subscription. As was announced last week, the free games for November 2023 are: Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4 and PS5)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) The three games in question will be available from today, November 7, 2023, until December 4, 2023when they will be replaced by the new titles that will be announced for PlayStation Plus in December 2023.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Aliens: Fireteam Elite, an image of the game Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative shooter with a science fiction setting, obviously based on the famous film franchise with horror elements. In Cold Iron Studios’ title we find ourselves facing the dangers of the planet LV-895 along four different campaigns. The mission involves exploring the caves and structures of this unexplored world and discovering its secrets, dealing with hordes of Xenomorphs, escaping the deadly Prowlers and creating defensive positions to try to survive as long as possible. It is also possible to customize your marine, who can be made to grow mission after mission by improving classes and using different weapons. You can get to know him better in our review of Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Mafia II: Definitive Edition, a screenshot Re-edition of the famous second chapter of the 2K series, Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a very accurate remastering of the old Mafia II, a title in which we find ourselves playing as a gangster during the golden years of organized crime in the USA. There history follows the events of Vito Scaletta, a war hero who got entangled with the mafia to pay his father's debts, but intends to do things right. Together with his trusted friend Joe, Vito will end up climbing the ranks of organized crime, facing various threats and modifying the surrounding environment with his actions in an open world game also featuring a very well-developed narrative component. To find out more, we refer you to our review of Mafia II: Definitive Edition.