Sony has announced the free PS5 and PS4 games for the month of November 2023 included in all bands of the PlayStation Plus subscription.

As announced, Sony has unveiled i PS5 and PS4 games given to subscribers PlayStation Plus in the month of November 2023. As always, they will be downloadable by subscribers of any level of the service at no additional cost. We are talking about Essential, Extra or Premium. The games are: Here are the Plus games for November 2023 Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4 and PS5)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) The games will be available starting from November 7, 2023, until December 4, 2023. You therefore still have a few days to download October 2023 games.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition The mafia awaits you Mafia II: Definitive Edition it is, as you might guess, the second chapter of the Mafia series. This is the remastered edition of the same in which the player must impersonate a gangster during the golden years of organized crime. More precisely, he must guide the war hero Vito Scaletta who got entangled with the mafia to pay off his father’s debts. Together with his friend Joe he will end up climbing the ranks of criminality, with increasingly important effects on his life and the lives of those around him. See also The Best New Online Slots of 2023: A Countdown of the Top 10 Releases If you want to know more about the game, read our review of Mafia II: Definitive Edition.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite There’s a lot of action in Aliens: Fireteam Elite Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative action in which you must face the dangers of the planet LV-895 throughout four heart-pounding campaigns. What is hidden in the caves of this unexplored world? To find out you will have to blast hordes and hordes of Xenomorphs, escape the lethal Prowlers and create defensive positions to try to survive as long as possible. Before you start shooting, you can customize your marine, who can grow mission after mission by improving classes and using different weapons. If you want to know more about the game, read our review of Aliens: Fireteam Elite.