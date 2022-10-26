Sony’s official announcement has finally arrived free games for PS5 and PS4 which will be available to subscribers to PlayStation Plus in the month of November 2022. I’m:

Nioh 2 – PS5 and PS4

Heavenly Bodies – PS5 and PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – PS4

Free to download from November 1st by users who have a subscription of any category a PS Plustherefore Essential, Extra or Premium, the titles listed above will replace the PlayStation Plus games of October 2022, namely Hot Wheel Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot.

But now let’s talk briefly about the new games.

A screenshot of Nioh 2 with two characters

Nioh 2 is the second installment in a soulslike series developed by Team Ninja. It is a much loved game for how it picks up and extends the first episode, adding features in an intelligent way, therefore without distorting the original formula. The game offers an agile but difficult to master combat system and a progression inspired by the classics of FromSoftware. In short, it is certainly a game to try.





Heavenly Bodies is based on physics

Heavenly Bodies is an ingenious puzzle game in which, as an astronaut, you have to solve problems inside some space stations. The gimmick of the developers to make it interesting is to have based the puzzles on the absence of gravity, which forces you to drag the character around. Then we will have control of the astronaut’s arms, with which we can make him grab and leave objects. Note that it is playable alone or in local co-op (maximum two players).





LEGO Harry Potter Collection lets you relive the Rowling saga

Finally, LEGO Harry Potter Collection is a collection that includes all the games of the JK Rowling franchise in LEGO version. This is the usual mix of action and puzzles based on building with LEGO pieces, allowing you to relive all the adventures of Harry Potter.

Tell us in the comments, what do you think of these November 2022 PS Plus games for PS4 and PS5.