Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the games coming in the month of September 2023 on the games catalog and classic catalog for members Extra And Premium of the subscription PlayStation Plus.

Among these, titles such as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim And STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCEwe will find me too Odin Sphere Leifthrasir And STAR OCEAN: Integrity and Faithlessness.

In the classics catalog instead we will find Dragon’s Crown Pro, as well as three other chapters of the saga STAR OCEAN: First Departure R, Till the end of Time and The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster. Below are further details from the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Games Catalogue

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

Battle fearsome foes with a uniquely customizable, visceral combination of sword combat and powerful magic in this spellbinding action RPG, a unique prequel to the critically acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. In a distant apocalyptic future, humanity is on the brink of extinction, threatened by strange beasts and a lethal disease, the Necrograph. Follow a brother’s attempt to save his sister Yonah, his only blood relative, who has fallen ill with Necrographia. Discover the truth behind the world of Nier as you travel with an unlikely band of allies across a shattered world plagued by disease and monstrous horrors.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Vanillaware, storyteller of Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, creates an epic, mysterious and sci-fi game, involving thirteen intertwined stories: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Discover the truth and immerse yourself in a 2D side-scrolling adventure with beautiful graphics and environments. Then face the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize Sentinels with a vast arsenal of weapons and fight to protect humanity.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4

Originally created by the legendary Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game where the goal is to build an empire that will stand the test of time. Explore unknown territories, research new technologies, defeat enemies, and challenge history’s greatest leaders to create the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

Square Enix and Tri-Ace present an action-packed sci-fi RPG wrapped in a lush narrative space epic, innovative movement mechanics and fast-paced combat. Despite being the sixth title in the franchise, it can be played as a standalone adventure, with the entire narrative contained from start to finish in one game. Choose between two characters at the start of the game and recruit various allies, all with their own distinctive personalities and fighting styles. They are all playable and you can switch between them seamlessly, both in and out of combat.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

You play as Raven, a mercenary sniper, as she embarks on a new series of contracts in an unruled region in a dramatic single-player campaign. Yours is a seemingly impossible mission: neutralize a fearsome criminal group and bring it to justice. Experience high-pressure tactical combat deep in enemy territory. Thanks to a completely new loadout, each contract is highly replayable and can be completed in different ways. Replay the mission with a different approach to complete all objectives, and spend your earnings on improved gadgets and weapons.

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

Experience the world of Erion hurtling towards the end of days as warring kingdoms battle for control in this 2D action RPG. Take control of beautifully hand-crafted characters in the enchanted kingdom of Erion, filled with mythological beasts and gigantic monsters. Five character stories are intertwined in each chapter focusing on a unique protagonist and their struggles.

Choose Redefined Mode to play the game with more scenes, new monsters, and an updated battle system. Alternatively, revisit Classic Mode to use the 2007 version of the game with updated graphics.

Unpacking | PS4, PS5

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of taking things out of boxes and placing them in a new home. Half block puzzle and half home decor, we invite you to create a satisfying space by uncovering clues about the life you’re unboxing. Over the course of eight moves, you’ll have the chance to bond with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

Surprise and excite visitors by building the amusement park of your dreams and manage your world with great attention to detail.

Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of the blueprints to quickly place more than 700 ready-made objects, including roller coasters, structures and scenery, create the park from scratch with custom constructions or modify the terrain with special tools. Are you looking for inspiration? Discover Frontier Workshop and leverage the world’s best designs to expand your empire. Download rollercoasters, scenery, buildings and entire parks or gain fame by uploading your creations.

This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

In This War of Mine, you don’t play as an elite soldier, but as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city, dealing with a lack of food and medicine and the danger of snipers and looters hostile. During the day you must focus on maintaining your hideout: building and repairing, trading and taking care of survivors. At night, take one of the civilians on a mission to search for items that will help you stay alive.

Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

In this story-driven cyberpunk game, you will meet many characters, all different, including androids, artificial intelligences and unscrupulous humans, from all social classes. Your name is Rania. This is your first night on the job for Cloudpunk, the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You will go everywhere, from the Marrow dungeons to the Spiers that pierce the gray clouds, before touching the edges of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver.

Everyone has their own story and, over the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change.

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

The action series returns with action-packed battles, customizable gear, gigantic bosses and a truly explosive multiplayer experience. Play locally or online for up to four players, choosing from 4 wacky characters, each with their own unique style and character, and create more than 100 weapons and upgrade your character with bionic body parts, obtained during missions.

Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

Tails Noir is a post-noir narrative adventure. Step into the shoes of raccoon detective Howard Lotor, explore a dystopian Vancouver inhabited by animals, and discover an intimate story of change and transformation. Forge meaningful relationships with a diverse cast of truth-seeking characters, shape and express your identity through dialogue choices, and explore neighborhoods both rich and poor in a strange yet familiar version of Vancouver

Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

Immerse yourself in a richly plotted adventure full of suspense and surreal surprises. Year 1934, in the most remote waters of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her husband’s missing expedition and finds herself on a lush, paradise island: a nameless and forgotten place, dotted with what little remains of an ancient, lost civilization. Investigate the clues left by the travelers who preceded you, try to understand what happened and solve one intriguing puzzle after another.

West of Dead | PS4

Step into the shoes (and boots) of the dead William Mason (with the original voice of Ron Perlman) and descend into the dark and sinister world of Purgatory in this frenetic shooter that combines the fluidity of the two sticks and the tactical use of cover. Prove your skills: take cover and defeat enemies in procedurally generated unknown hunting grounds.

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

The epic sci-fi RPG saga makes its triumphant return in this fifth title in the series. The Pangalactic Federation is achieving its mission to bring peace and order to the galaxy. However, sparks of conflict begin to appear again, six thousand light years from Earth on the planet Faykreed, when a mysterious girl is found in the ruins of a grounded spaceship.

PAW Patrol: The Adventure City Movie Calls

Adventure City, here we come! Step into the shoes of your favorite pups, including Chase, Skye, Marshall and Liberty, the city’s sly new pup, and use their unique abilities in adrenaline-filled rescue missions! Use gadgets and fun vehicles to explore all-new locations from PAW Patrol: The Movie. Have fun with minigames like Pup Pup Boogie, Run and others. You can play solo or in local multi-pet mode with a friend in this 3D platform adventure suitable for everyone.

*All PlayStation 5 versions of games are available for download only.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4

From the 16-bit RPG to the PSP remake and now the PS4 HD remaster, discover how the famous sci-fi RPG series began in this enhanced version of the very first title.

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4

The series made its debut on PS2 with its third title, maintaining the sci-fi elements and real-time combat of its predecessors in an all-new standalone adventure.

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4

The fourth title in the series made its PlayStation debut with this PS4 remaster, originally released in 2017, with the game’s story taking place before the events of the original game.

Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

Whether you prefer magic or steel, this 2D action RPG offers a variety of close-quarters and ranged combat options for this classic side-scrolling beat ’em up. Join forces with other players or adventure alone by choosing one of the six available classes and explore twisting dungeons full of new adventures at every turn.