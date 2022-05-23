The new subscription to PlayStation Plus is already available in some countries from today, specifically South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. He will then land in Japan, the USA and Europe.

A few days after the announcement of the games included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, Sony has published a post on the PlayStation Blog to “play the charge” in relation to the service and to talk about “a new era of subscription services”.

“It’s hard to believe it’s almost gone 12 years since we first introduced PlayStation Plus and Wipeout HD it was one of the first games offered to PlayStation Plus members, “wrote Veronica Rogers, senior vice president for Global Sales and Business Operations.

“PlayStation Plus has evolved over the years with over 1,000 games available for subscribers around the world. We have regularly improved our offerings to offer an attractive package to the 47 million users who subscribe to the service today. “

“Just eight years ago, we launched PlayStation Now as an open beta and since then we have seen it evolve into a full service, enjoyed by over three million users in select markets. “

“Starting today, we take our services one step further. We are delighted to join the PlayStation community in Asia to welcome the new benefit offering to three levels of PlayStation Plus. “

“The launch will start today in the following countries: South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. Japan will follow next week. The markets of North and South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand will launch next month. ”

PlayStation Plus, the service logo

“This is an exciting time for us: we will start offering ours amazing game catalog to PlayStation players around the world. Our priority is to include high-level games in the service; therefore, we are pleased to launch some of the most popular titles, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Returnal for Extra and Premium / Deluxe subscribers. “

“In addition, some of the classic titles popular like Ape Escape, Super Stardust Portable, Siphon Filter, Tekken2 and many more. These iconic games will be amazing to play on PS5 and PS4. Our game catalog will be updated over time with exciting new titles and we can’t wait for everyone to try this experience. “

“It has been an incredible journey to date and we are truly proud of the many teams at SIE who have worked tirelessly to transform our services and deliver value and flexibility to our customers. Overall, our teams have put players first and foremost. at the heart of the decisions made to create this fantastic subscription to the games. “

“We thank the PlayStation community for taking this journey with us and celebrating a new era of online gaming subscription services. Thank you very much!”