The catalog of the new PlayStation Plus as for the level Premiumthat is, that which includes the contents that have so far belonged to the PlayStation Now platform, has seen the addition of new ones PS1 and PSP games.

Specifically, it is Oddworld: Abe’s OddyseeWorms World Party and Worms Armageddon for the original PlayStation, as well as Ridge Racer for PSP. All possibly purchasable separately via PlayStation Store and therefore not linked solely to the subscription.

We know that some of these titles will have online multiplayer and may even have trophies, but most of all they will be emulated so as to also perform well on 4K screens thanks to a number of upscaling options.

In short, with the fateful date of 23 June approaching, the new PlayStation Plus promises really great things and many, many contents with an obviously constantly evolving line-up.