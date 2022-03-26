According to a recent leak, they seem to have emerged costs and contents Of PlayStation Plus Neothe answer to the Xbox Game Pass.

In the leak in question they are present four categories accessible through as many subscription plans. The four subscription pairs are named after the iconic PlayStation trophies, that is Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Service PlayStation Plus Bronze will allow, at a cost of $ 9.99 every three monthsto have access to the online game and to demo.

Service PlayStation Plus Silverat a cost of $ 29.99 every three monthsin addition to the services offered by the Bronze subscription plan, it will allow access to the function Game Streaming.

Turning to the Gold subscription planin addition to the services offered by the aforementioned subscription plans will include, at the cost of $ 39.99 every three months, discounts and free games per month.

The Platinum subscription planat the cost of $ 59.99 every three monthsin addition to the services offered by the Bronze, Silver and Gold plans, will allow users to access exclusive offers it’s at play titles from the PS3, PS4 and PS5 catalog in streaming.

(Leaked) PlayStation Plus Neo Pricing 🧂 PS Now merging with PS plus starting Apr 7th For a 3 months subscription:

PlayStation Plus Platinum – $ 59.99

PlayStation Plus Gold – $ 39.99

PlayStation Plus Silver – $ 29.99

PlayStation Plus Bronze – $ 9.99 Source:https://t.co/yc7HyDNyFl pic.twitter.com/erEI878KOT – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) March 26, 2022

Obviously, what we are talking about is a leak and, as such, must be taken with pliers. In fact, there is no official confirmation from Sony which, in the current state of things, has not commented on this leak. In any case, the figures and contents of the various subscription levels of this PlayStation Plus Neo raise more than one doubt and therefore it is likely that it is a fake. When in doubt, however, we can do nothing but wait for official confirmations or denials from those directly involved.

We would like to clarify, however, that in the current state of things the rumored Spartacus project by Sony has not yet seen any official status and that therefore, currently, Sony e PlayStation they don’t seem to be planning a subscription service similar to the Game Pass.