Waiting for PlayStation Plus Neofor the world Sony, this could be a great week. This was announced by the host and journalist Greg Millerwho claimed to have information about three very important rumors.

On your account Twitter officer, Greg Miller, reporter and host of Kinda Funnyannounced that they are aware of three major rumors on PlayStation. In this regard he wrote: “Guys, it looks like this is going to be a REALLY interesting week for PlayStation, if at least one of the three rumors I’ve heard turns out to be true.“.

After months of speculation, one of the three rumors could turn out to be like the announcement of PlayStation Plus Neoor the merger between PlayStation Now And PlayStation Plusin response toXbox Game Pass. A leak circulated in the last few days would have revealed the price of the PlayStation Plus Neo subscription.

According to recent rumors, the second announcement could be PlayStation VR2available on trial at Game Developers Conference 2022. If PlayStation VR2 is put on trial at the GDC, it could be announced shortly and receive an official release date.

The other announcement, on the other hand, could be one State of Play entirely dedicated to the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarök. In recent days, Santa Monica confirmed the release of the title in 2022, yet an official release date has not yet been announced. Therefore, if a State of Play were announced, maybe we could know the release date and enjoy some new gameplay. We remind you that the updated God of War card is available on our site, with all the information on the title.

Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true. As such, we’re gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M5KnIRBo1v – Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 27, 2022

However, you need to remember that for the time being these are just rumors, not officially confirmed by Sony. Waiting for official information from the Japanese company, we refer you to a clue on the new possible Game Pass produced by PlayStation.