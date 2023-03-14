Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will see the arrival of Meet Your Maker for PS5 and PS4 in the catalog since day onenext April 4: the title developed by Behavior will therefore be one of the April 2023 games for subscribers.

The release date of Meet Your Maker was revealed at The Game Awards 2022, but nobody imagined that the creators of Dead by Daylight had signed an agreement with the Japanese house to launch the game directly on PS Plus.

Under the command of the guardian of the Chimera, “a living experiment created as a last resort to save life on Earth”, we will have the task of building and fortifying a stronghold to prevent any intruders from accessing it and getting hold of the genetic material it contains.

At the same time, however, we will have to visit the strongholds created by other users and try to overcome their pitfalls to achieve that same goal and obtain useful resources to further improve our creation.

The action sections of Meet Your Maker take place in first person and offer a challenging and frenetic experience, in which we will have to use our skills and resources to avoid traps and reach the coveted goal.