It is officially active since MediaWorld a brand new offer for PlayStation Plus, which is valid only and exclusively for a limited time. The aforementioned was proposed to celebrate the chain’s 30th anniversary and the October flyer offer is valid both online and in participating stores.

The subscription that goes to propose MediaWorld is of 15 months of PlayStation Plus at 59.99 euror. This implies that by purchasing the 12-month annual subscription, you will receive three months of completely free subscription to the PlayStation Plus service, going to save more than 20 euros on the normal list price, which is equal to 83.98 euros.

PlayStation Plus: MediaWorld’s offer is really very advantageous

This is an excellent opportunity to go and subscribe or renew your PlayStaion Plus subscription with 15 months of membership for the price of 12. Obviously, this is an offer to be taken into consideration, being that in any case it is a question of three months of subscription completely free.

In addition, PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy many privileges, including the ability to play online multiplayer on PS4 and PS5, exclusive discounts on the best video games, 100 GB of Cloud space for saves and every month three free games to download. Among the free games that you can download in October 2021, the shooter is absolutely worth mentioning Hell Let Loose, the fighting game Mortal Kombat X and the game PGA Tour 2K21 for golf enthusiasts.

It is good to hurry up, as MediaWorld’s offer is only guaranteed for a limited time. So, run and get the free three months.